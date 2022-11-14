UVA shooting: These are the 3 victims

Three people were shot and killed by a single gunman at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on November 13, 2022. These are the victims.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot and killed by a single gunman at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on November 13, 2022.

The shooting took place near a charter bus parked at the Culbreth Garage on Culbreth Road on university grounds. University police issued an initial alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

At a press conference Monday morning, UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed that the three who died were football players at the school. There are two other victims injured in the shooting who are receiving medical care; their identities have not been made public.

These are the victims and what we know about them now. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Devin Chandler

Devin Chandler was a second-year student at UVA. UVA President Jim Ryan said during the Monday press conference that he was from Virginia Beach, but Chandler's player bio page on UVA Football's website listed his hometown as Huntersville, N.C.

Lavel Davis

Lavel Davis was a third-year student at UVA, from Ridgeville, South Carolina.

A spokeswoman for GoFundMe confirmed that an online fundraiser was started by friend of the Davis' family Heather Mitchell on Monday. By noon, the fund had raised more than $18,000.

"[Tyler] worked hard coming back from two injuries to be one of the best college football players in the country," Mitchell wrote on the fund's page. "He was a rising star (both on and off the field) and the world was seeing what we all had known for a long time, that he was a talented one of a kind kid."

D'Sean Perry