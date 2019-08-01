A young man killed on January 7 has been identified as a local high school student.

Nicole Cowherd confirmed that her son, 18-year-old Richard Harper, was the victim of a shooting on S. 43rd Street early Monday morning.

Harper was found in the 600 block of S. 43rd by police, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Harper's mother has been an outspoken advocate against violence as a member of the Voices of Survivors group. According to community activist Christopher 2X, she joined the group after her husband, Charles Cowherd, was killed in 2016.

Police are still investigating Harper's death and have not released any further details.

