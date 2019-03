LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a SWAT team situation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, MetroSafe confirmed Thursday, March 28.

The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted to stay away from the 3000 block of Montana Avenue due to an ongoing police situation.

WHAS11 is at the scene, and will update with any information.

