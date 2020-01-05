LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is charged with murder after his involvement in a drunk driving crash that killed a motorcyclist.

According to an arrest citation, Terrence Hearn's SUV was in the path of Troy Eberenz’s motorcycle on Ballardsville Road when they collided. Ebernez was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger of the SUV was injured.

Officers said Hearn's eyes were glossy and red and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

In the arrest citation, police said Hearn admitted to drinking beer and a breathalyzer test showed he was more than three times the legal limit.

