Southern Indiana student arrested after threatening school violence

Jeffersonville police said the student was arrested after threatening violence at River Valley Middle School on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile was placed in custody after threatening violence at a Clark County, Indiana school.

According to Jeffersonville Police, the threat of violence was reported to administrators at River Valley Middle School on Wednesday.

Police said the school’s resource officer was notified and restricted the student’s access to the school before they arrived.

The student, who eventually arrived at River Valley with their parent, was detained and police were called.

Greater Clark County Schools and River Valley said it was an isolated incident and they don’t believe anyone else was involved in the threat.

Police said their investigation took them to a residence in Jeffersonville where a weapon was recovered, and they reassured no weapons were brought to the school.

“It is imperative parents communicate with their children and reiterate, ‘if you see something, say something,’” Lt. Sam Moss said in a statement.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.