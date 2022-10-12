During the drug deal, 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre allegedly tried to rob 20-year-old Christian Arciniega, which police said led to the shooting.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend were arrested for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night.

Police identified 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre as the suspect in the killing of 20-year-old Christian Arciniega at Cardinal Bark Park, located at 3432 Hornaday Road.

Investigators say McIntyre and Arciniega had agreed to meet at the park for a drug deal.

That night, McIntyre's girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, drove him to the park.

During the transaction, McIntyre allegedly tried to rob Arciniega, which police said led to the shooting.

Officers were called to the park just after 11 p.m. and found Arciniega dead and his car gone.

Police say McIntyre stole Arciniega's car and got away. Arciniega's car was later found abandoned in Indianapolis.

Following the shooting, police told 13News they were looking for a suspect described as a tall man around 18 to 20 years old with long lighter-colored dreadlocks, who was wearing a red and black hoodie sweatshirt.

That suspect was later identified as McIntyre.

McIntyre was arrested and is being held at the Hendricks County Jail on the preliminary felony charges of murder and armed robbery.

Meh was also arrested. She's being held at the Hendricks County Jail on the preliminary felony charge of assisting a criminal.

Both McIntyre and Meh are being held without bond.