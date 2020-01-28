LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jeffersontown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest wanted in connection with a theft of a gun from a local business.

Police say the theft happened at the Everything Concealed Carry in the 10300 block of Taylorsville Road.

If you know this person or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective R. Burns at (502) 267-0503.

