LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Lafayette alley Friday afternoon.
A Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said the victim had been shot.
A person who lives in the area of Sycamore and Green streets reported having found the body around 2 p.m.
Police haven't provided any information about the victim, nor said whether they have identified a suspect in the case. A spokesperson said the crime is believed to have been a targeted act.
The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after their investigation.
If you have information, you're asked to contact police at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.