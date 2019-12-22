LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A well-known graffiti artist is facing charges after police say he was caught tagging in the Portland neighborhood.

According to court documents, Harvey Lewis, also known as “KONQR”, was allegedly caught tagging a tractor trailer and a floodwall on Northwestern Parkway.

Police say they found Lewis with spray paint cans, gloves and cameras with footage of him tagging other cities.

The report also mentions damage from the graffiti is more than $2,000.

He is expected back in court on Dec. 27.

