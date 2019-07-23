LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New surveillance video from Metro Police shows the moment two suspects broke into a home and they’re looking for the public’s help to identify them.

Police say one of the men, armed with a gun, used a cinder block to break into a home in the 9700 block of Seatonville Road Friday morning.

A second person followed in after him.

While they saw one camera, a second shows them walking throughout the home.

VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/LMPD.ky/videos/466472530580804/

Police say the men stole a lock box with a gun inside along with a purse.

If you recognize the men, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

As of July 31, the two suspects have been identified but police still need the public's help in locating them.

