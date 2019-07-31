LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for your help in catching two men in connection with a burglary.



Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Nathaniel Durham and 28-year-old Devon Johnson.



The burglary happened on Friday in the 9700 block of Seatonville Road.

In a video one of the men can be seen walking up to the backdoor, trying to open it up but couldn’t get in. He ends up taking a cinder block and throwing it through the glass door.

Police believe the men allegedly stole a lock-box that also contained a handgun. They said both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.