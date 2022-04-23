BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating two shootings that occurred early Saturday in the downtown area, one at a nightclub on North Walnut Street and another in an alleyway two blocks away.
Officers searched for suspects on the Indiana University campus and officials there reported suspects in custody.
Bloomington Police tell 13News the first shooting happened on the lower level inside the Kalao Night Club in the 300 block of North Walnut Street around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Multiple rounds were fired inside the rear bar area and three men were shot, one in his pelvis and the other two in their thighs.
All three were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Police did not share their conditions.
The second shooting is believed to have occurred in an alleyway southeast of the nightclub between Kirkwood Avenue and 6th Street. One man was found shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital. Police dispatch received a call that he had been shot in a parking lot near the intersection of 6th and Lincoln streets at approximately 1:30 a.m.
His identity and condition was not shared by police, who described him as 26-years-old. Police said officers found him in the passenger seat of a car.
The men shot in the nightclub were described as 41, 26 and 22 years old. Police said they were located outside the club on the street, but investigators determined they were shot inside the club.
Investigators have not determined whether the shootings at the club and the shooting in the nearby alley were related.
IU Emergency Management tweeted at 2:43 a.m. that there was a "dangerous situation" near Arboretum/10th and Eagleson, urging people to avoid the area.
A short time later, the agency tweeted again, saying that a pursuit of two suspects connected to an off-campus shooting was happening on the IU campus.
At 3:48 a.m., IUEMC said university police had suspects in custody, but was still pursuing another suspect on campus and those on campus should remain sheltered in place.
Around 4:15 a.m., IUEMC said the threat was no longer imminent, but the investigation was ongoing. The tweet asked those in the area to remain vigilant, but that sheltering in place was no longer requested.
Anyone with information about the Kalao shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-349-3318.
Anyone with information about the alleyway shooting is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3325.
