Three men were shot inside the Kalao Night Club on North Walnut Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday. A short time later, another man was found shot nearby.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating two shootings that occurred early Saturday in the downtown area, one at a nightclub on North Walnut Street and another in an alleyway two blocks away.

Officers searched for suspects on the Indiana University campus and officials there reported suspects in custody.

Bloomington Police tell 13News the first shooting happened on the lower level inside the Kalao Night Club in the 300 block of North Walnut Street around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Multiple rounds were fired inside the rear bar area and three men were shot, one in his pelvis and the other two in their thighs.

All three were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Police did not share their conditions.

#BREAKING: Bloomington Police responded to shots fired inside Kalao Nightclub around 1am. Awaiting information from police on any victims and the search for any suspects. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/iQDhhicMSt — Matt Whisner (@WizIndy) April 23, 2022

PHOTOS: Bloomington shootings 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The second shooting is believed to have occurred in an alleyway southeast of the nightclub between Kirkwood Avenue and 6th Street. One man was found shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital. Police dispatch received a call that he had been shot in a parking lot near the intersection of 6th and Lincoln streets at approximately 1:30 a.m.

His identity and condition was not shared by police, who described him as 26-years-old. Police said officers found him in the passenger seat of a car.

The men shot in the nightclub were described as 41, 26 and 22 years old. Police said they were located outside the club on the street, but investigators determined they were shot inside the club.

Investigators have not determined whether the shootings at the club and the shooting in the nearby alley were related.

IU Emergency Management tweeted at 2:43 a.m. that there was a "dangerous situation" near Arboretum/10th and Eagleson, urging people to avoid the area.

IU Bloomington Alert! A dangerous situation is occurring near Arboretum/10th and Eagleson. Stay away from the area. Update to follow. Call 911 with any info. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) April 23, 2022

A short time later, the agency tweeted again, saying that a pursuit of two suspects connected to an off-campus shooting was happening on the IU campus.

IU Bloomington alert: Police are pursuing two suspects on campus involved in an earlier shooting off campus. Shelter in place and call 911 with any info. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) April 23, 2022

At 3:48 a.m., IUEMC said university police had suspects in custody, but was still pursuing another suspect on campus and those on campus should remain sheltered in place.

IU Bloomington update: IUPD has suspects in custody; continues to pursue another. Shelter in place and call 911 with any info on earlier off campus shootings. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) April 23, 2022

Around 4:15 a.m., IUEMC said the threat was no longer imminent, but the investigation was ongoing. The tweet asked those in the area to remain vigilant, but that sheltering in place was no longer requested.

IU Bloomington Final Update: Investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) April 23, 2022

Anyone with information about the Kalao shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-349-3318.

Anyone with information about the alleyway shooting is asked to contact Detective Jon Muscato at 812-349-3325.