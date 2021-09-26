Police investigate murder in Seymour, arrest suspect

Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday, Sept. 26 in the 700 block of Miller Lane, near Foxton Apartments on East Oak Street.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Police arrested a man who is suspected of killing a person in Seymour on Sunday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. reporting a person was injured in the 700 block of Miller Lane, near Foxton Apartments on East Oak Street.

When first responders arrived, they tried to help the injured person. However, their efforts were unsuccessful and the person, who the police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the homicide arrested Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, of Seymour, for murder.