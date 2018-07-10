LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man after they say he set fire to a home in South Louisville Saturday.

Officers responded to the home located in the 2600 block of South Sixth Street just before 9:45 p.m. and the suspect, 31-year-old Alex Probus, was taken into custody an hour later.

According to police, Probus said he started the fire to “get rid of memories” and wanted to “burn the whole house down”.

Police said Probus also left various notes on the fence outside of the home saying “run” and also told a person who witnessed the incident that he was going to burn down another home.

Probus is facing second-degree arson charges.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections without bond.

Probus is expected to be arraigned Oct. 8.

© 2018 WHAS-TV