PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed infant Kinsley Rose Potts was found safe inside a stolen truck in Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Plainfield police said a White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a BP gas station on Hadley Road and SR 267, just north of Interstate 70, shortly before 6:30 a.m. The truck had an 6-month-old infant inside when it was stolen, according to police.

***KIDNAP/STOLEN TRUCK*** White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado IN In God We Trust plate DPC803stolen from BP by SR267/I70 with 6 mo old child inside. Dial 911 if observed Posted by Plainfield Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020

An Amber Alert was issued just before 9 a.m. to help find Kinsley, who identified her as 5 months old.

Minutes later, Plainfield police confirmed Kinsley and truck had been found in Indianapolis.

The suspect is described as a white man with a gray beard and was last seen wearing a white shirt.