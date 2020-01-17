LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pilot has been accused of being in possession of explicit images of minors.

According to a news release, Louisville International Airport Police arrested 47-year-old Robert W. Brown who is from New Albany, Ind. on Jan.17.

Upon initial investigation, an arrest warrant was filed in Floyd County Indiana. Brown was arrested after returning to Louisville after exiting a commercial flight he was piloting.

Brown was arrested as a result of a New Albany Police investigation regarding the alleged possession of explicit images of minors.

"The New Albany Police Criminal Investigation's team has thoroughly investigated this matter which involves extraordinarily disturbing factors. I would like to thank the Louisville International Airport Police for their assistance in apprehending Mr. Brown. No additional information or comments into this case are available or will be released until further notice” New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey stated in the release.

Brown is being charged with Child Exploitation.

He was transported to Metro Corrections in Louisville where he awaits extradition to Indiana.

