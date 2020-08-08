LMPD: Standoff underway in Park Hill; 1 man shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood Friday evening
According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of St. Louis Ave. just before 8 p.m.
Once officers were on the scene, they found a man that had been shot who was conscious and alert.
He was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a possible suspect has gone inside a house nearby.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
