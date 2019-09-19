LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after a shooting in Shively.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Kennedy Rd. Investigators found the man dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for suspects and say this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information in this case, call police at 574-LMPD.

