Amiah Robertson disappeared in 2019 and has never been found. Her mother and the mother's ex-boyfriend are now facing formal charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Sheriff's deputies arrested the mother of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson Saturday afternoon. Amber Robertson, 23, has been indicted in connection to the 2019 disappearance of her baby, who has never been found.

Amber is jailed on four preliminary felony charges including neglect of a dependent and neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

Amber's boyfriend, Robert Lyons, who was originally named as a suspect in the case, is also facing neglect charges after a grand jury indictment. He has not been located and IMPD is asking for him to turn himself in peacefully.

The allegations in the indictment allege Amber and Lyons knowingly placed Amia in a situation that endangered Amiah's life.

Amiah was last seen after allegedly being dropped off with a babysitter on South Holmes Avenue March 9, 2019.

Her mother reported her missing on March 16. By March 23, police said they were treating the case as a homicide investigation.

Detectives have questioned the babysitter who was watching Amiah the last time she was allegedly seen alive.

IMPD said the case is not over and they are continuing to chase down leads.