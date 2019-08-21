CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind — Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a marijuana grow operation in Washington County.

Police began their investigation on Aug. 13 after receiving tips of a marijuana grow operation at a home in the 9600 block of N. McKinley Road in Campbellsburg.

When police arrived at the residence, they made contact with 47-year-old Lewis Steward, who they say lives in the home. While at the home, they were able to apply for a search warrant.

After serving the warrant, police discovered nearly 113 marijuana plants hidden in a room in a building on the property along with other items they say are indicative of an active marijuana growing operation.

Police also located firearms and evidence that explosive devices were being manufactured at the home.

Steward, police say, left the property before they returned with the search warrant.

A warrant for Steward’s arrest was issued on Aug. 16.

He’s facing charges including violent felon in possession of a firearm, manufacturing and distribution of a destructive device, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Police did arrest 31-year-old Heather Jo Voyles in connection to the incident.

Police say if anyone who is choosing to hide Steward will likely face criminal charges for assisting a criminal.

If you know of Steward’s whereabouts, you are asked to call (812) 548-4378 or (812) 246-5424 and you may remain anonymous.

