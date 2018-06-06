LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man will spend 15 months in prison after investigators discovered he was selling artifacts from Native American burial grounds.

A three-year undercover investigation found Gary Womack was dealing artifacts from graves in Kentucky and the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. He is also accused of purchasing artifacts from a 1992 case in Indiana then selling them to an undercover agent.

Womack pleaded guilty in March.

All of the artifacts in the case have been recovered.

