LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Jan. 3.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 18th and Market Streets at 6:15 a.m. They found a man at a bus stop who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police detained a possible suspect at the scene, and it was determined that he was not involved.

If you have any information in this case, call 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.