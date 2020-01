LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man they accuse of unwanted sexual contact during a massage.

Eric Ashcraft, 34, is an employee at Blue Halo Med Spa on Old Bardstown Road.

Police say on Thursday he was giving a massage to a woman.

While she was face down, the woman alleges Ashcraft grabbed her breast.

Bond for Ashcraft was set at $1,500.

He’s due in court Jan. 28.