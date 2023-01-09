LMPD arrests woman accused of stealing mail

Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman in for reportedly stealing mail.

Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people Dec. 22.

When officers responded to a reported burglary in southwest Jefferson County, the victim said they had an "altercation" with her.

When officers went to investigate, they found stolen mail in Underwood's garage according to police.

She has been charged with burglary.

Police said they returned the stolen mail to the victims.

She also has another pending case for stolen mail LMPD said.

