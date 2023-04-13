LMPD: 2 people fatally shot in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police said they are trying to figure out if the two incidents are connected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people died in Louisville Thursday afternoon.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court near Sky Blue Avenue around 6 p.m.

Mars Court is in the PRP neighborhood.

When they arrived, police said officers found a man who had been fatally shot. He died at the scene.

Later, another man with gunshot wounds went to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital by private means according to police. They said he also died.

Maj. Micah Scheu said the event really hits home after the week Louisville has seen.

"It's very difficult. I mean, anytime there's a loss of life, it's, it's very horrible situation," he said. "Every time I'm giving one of these interviews, it does leave a knot in my stomach, you know, you know, it's not something that we want to be doing it all."

LMPD said they are trying to figure out if both incidents are related.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

