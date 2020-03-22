LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man was pronounced dead after a stabbing in the 400 block of Ethridge Ave.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

Police say the victim was a man 60's and was deceased when they arrived on the scene.

Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is currently questioning a person of interest.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.