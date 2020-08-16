LMPD: 1 dead in Chickasaw neighborhood shooting

According to LMPD, one man is dead following a shooting at 36th St. and Dumesnil St. Police have no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is dead following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of 36th St. and Dumesnil St. just after midnight Sunday.

Once on the scene, police located a man who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20's inside a car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

