BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Three people in Kentucky are now in jail after police say they are accused of selling and buying a baby for two-thousand dollars.

Reports say 31-year-old Maria Domingo-Perez of Bowling Green is accused of selling her two-month-old baby for adoption to 45-year-old Pascual Jose Manuel and 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe.



In an online statement, Bowling Green police say they were told on Monday from people working at an elementary school a woman had given away a child.



Police say the baby and Domingo-Perez's four other children are now in protective custody.

