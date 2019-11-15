Police looking for man accused of attempted church break-ins, messaging minors online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help looking for Keith Conley who is accused of trying to break into several church buildings after hours.

St. Patrick Catholic School believes Conley tried to break into its church and is the same man connected to a suspicious social media account.

Chief Communications Officer for Archdiocese of Louisville, Cecelia Price said, the school believes Conley is behind the Instagram account entitled, 'captain.america.4ever.' Price said in late October, 8th-grade female students at Saint Patrick told their counselor they were getting messages from the Instagram page that were making them feel uncomfortable.

The school informed parents and called the police.

The pastor reached out to all the parishioners on Tuesday alerting them about security issues at the church because of two separate incidents. One of those incidents had to do with Conley. Price said Conley tried to enter St. Patrick church late at night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police and send tips anonymously at 574 LMPD.