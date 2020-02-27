PERU, Ind. (WTHR) — Police in Peru arrested a woman after video surfaced allegedly showing her abusing a 10-month-old.

Hanna Winch, 21, is facing domestic battery and intimidation charges.

Police report they had been called to a home for a welfare check on a child and were made aware of the video.

That video was later posted on social media as well.

The child is now in the care of other family members and the Indiana Department of Child Services said the baby was not injured.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information on the case to call Officer Tyler Shoffner at 765-473-2150 Ext. 504.

