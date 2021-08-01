Indiana State Police Sellersburg warn Hoosiers of recent scam phone call reports

A person in Austin, Ind. fell victim to a scam call that said their Social Security account had been suspended.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg, police were contacted by a person in Austin who fell victim to a scam phone call.

The victim advised they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The victim said the caller was alerting them that their Social Security was being suspended due to fraudulent activity in Texas and that they would soon receive a phone call from the Indiana State Police in regards to the investigation.

The caller even provided the 765 area code number that would later call and request further information about the Social Security account, police say.

Soon after, the victim did receive that call and spoke with someone claiming to be a detective with the Indiana State Police. The caller ID also identified the caller as the Indiana State Police.

ISP reminds Hoosiers that neither the Social Security Administration, the IRS, nor the Indiana State Police will ever call requesting personal information via the phone, text, or email.

The Social Security Administration advises reporting suspected fraudulent calls to the Office of the Inspector General.

ISP also says to citizens to never provide information over the phone regarding their personal identity, social security number, bank account(s), or credit card number(s) to an unknown caller.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.