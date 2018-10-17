CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) — Clarksville Police are investigating after a man was killed by his neighbor Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Harvard Drive just after 10 p.m. and found a man who had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses and the parties involved said that the man was involved with an altercation between a woman and her daughter. According to the witnesses, the man had battered the woman's daughter and also attacked the woman by kicking and beating her.

A neighbor intervened and pulled out a gun, allowing the woman and her daughter to get to safety.

The man tried to attack the neighbor despite multiple warnings to stop and the neighbor shot him. According to police, it appears that the neighbor's actions were out of self-defense.

The woman and her daughter were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. This investigation is ongoing and no names have been released at this time.

© 2018 WHAS-TV