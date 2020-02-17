LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A nurse in southern Indiana is facing nearly a dozen charges after police say she stole prescription medicine from her patients.

According to arrest records, Jennifer Daniel, a licensed health professional, took hydrocodone by not delivering them to their intended patients.

The investigation says it happened between November 2018 and May 2019.

She is charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit and interference with medical services.

