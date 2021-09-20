INDIANAPOLIS — Officers used a fingerprint and DNA to find a serial rape suspect, according to court documents.
Police believe Darrell Goodlow could potentially be linked to at least a half dozen rape cases involving eight victims beginning Aug. 1, 2020 through Sept. 8, 2021. In several of the cases, he allegedly threatened to kill the victims and in one case, court documents show the suspect killed a family's dog.
In each of the cases, officers were able to collect evidence and DNA. It was in the Sept. 8 incident that investigators found a fingerprint. That print led police to Goodlow.
Police then collected a DNA sample from Goodlow, and it matched the suspect in the eight sexual assaults, according to court documents.
Almost all of the reported rapes took place on the east side of Indianapolis, with one of the cases happening on the north side.
