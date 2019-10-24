LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide after they found a man who had been stabbed early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 10300 block of Greentree Lane around 3 a.m. on October 24. Greentree Lane is in Valley Station. When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed more than once.

The man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive. The identity of the man has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and they do not have any suspects at this time. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-5673.

