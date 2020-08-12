Elizabethtown chiropractor accused of rape, sexual abuse

In court Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An Elizabethtown chiropractor is accused of raping and abusing two juvenile girls during appointments.

The police report says Matthew Colasanti raped one girl and sexually abused the other on several occasions between April and June.

In court Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include one count of rape in first degree and one count of sexual abuse in first degree. His next hearing date is set for January 22, 2021.

