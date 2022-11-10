3 receive sentence for fatal 2020 shooting of man in downtown Louisville

Police said the three men were connected to the shooting of a man at a bus stop at 5th and Muhammad Ali in July 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three men will spend five years in prison in connection to a deadly shooting in downtown Louisville in July 2020.

D’Montray Rox, Kelvonnie Harris and Amontre Easton were sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to facilitation to murder in September.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the men admitted to seeing the victim, Devon Robinson, at a bus stop at 5th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard on July 2, 2020.

The three men and co-defendants began to attack Robinson who was ultimately shot multiple times. Prosecutors said Easton left the scene in a stolen vehicles with the others. He was identified from interviews and surveillance videos.

The vehicles used in the incident was recovered two days after Robinson’s murder.

Investigators said others unnamed, including the shooter, were juveniles.

