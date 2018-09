LARUE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A LaRue County deputy jailer is in hot water as he is accused of rape and sodomy.

Investigators say Jerome Perry sexually assaulted three female inmates at the LaRue County Jail.

Perry was arrested on Sept. 4. He admitted to state police during an interview he committed the crimes.

Perry is behind bars at the Hardin County Detention Center.

© 2018 WHAS-TV