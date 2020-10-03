LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have confirmed an 18-year-old brought to UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was brought to the brought to the hospital privately after he was shot in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, and said the original scene is in the 2900 block of Brownsboro Road. There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

