Two people are facing charges related to an investigation that started in 2017 into the theft of funds from an elderly patient by a caregiver, a Louisville Metro Police report shows. The report states that Modou L. Camara was an in-home caregiver for 16 elderly, vulnerable adults and counterfeited checks from at least one patient.

Officers say Camara, along with another suspect, identified as Zainab Diouf, cashed six counterfeit checks. Only four of the checks were processed by a bank and resulted in a financial loss of $12,479.09 for the victim, police say.

The other two checks didn't clear the bank, police said in the release. Camara had a check that was made out to him on February 2, 2019 for $350.00. Police say he used the same check number and made a check out to Diouf for $3500.00 on the same date. Both checks cleared the victim's account, according to the police report. Another check with a date of March 18, 2019 for $2477.77 was deposited into Camara's account, investigators say.

During their interview with Camara, LMPD says he admitted he had someone deposit at least one counterfeit check into his account. Camara allegedly told police he withdrew some of the money and kept some of the money.

Camara is facing the following felony charges:

Knowingly exploit adult by person

Theft by deception

Criminal possession of forged instrument

Other suspects are being investigated to determine their involvement, police say.