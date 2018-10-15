LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people have been identified one day after a double shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner says 36-year-old Tiffany Tomerlin and 41-year-old Jeffery Logsdon died from gunshot wounds.

Police found the bodies of Tomerlin and Logsdon at a home in the 2100 block of Goldsmith Lane around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with MetroSafe said the incident appeared to be domestic related.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

