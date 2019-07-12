ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida is currently trying to piece together the events that lead up to the stabbing death of a former University of Louisville football player.

According to Orange County Deputies, they responded to a call from Orlando Regional Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. December 6 in reference to a 27-year-old woman who had been stabbed and was undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The Deputies then went to a home that was connected to the woman in the 100 block of West Kaley Street in Orlando, Florida. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man dead with signs of trauma.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 32-year-old Christopher J. Campa.

Campa was a 2009 Junior College transfer that played linebacker for the University of Louisville football team.

This investigation is still in its early stages and additional details have not been released. However, detectives are actively working to piece together what lead up to the events that occurred.

