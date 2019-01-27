DANVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Boyle County are looking for information that will lead them to the person responsible for throwing rocks at passing vehicles which caused injuries to a sheriff’s deputy early Sunday.

Officials with the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was responding to reports of someone throwing rocks at semi-trucks near Lexington Street in the Old Bridge area around 5 a.m.

As that deputy was traveling eastbound on Lexington Street, a rock was thrown from a westbound vehicle as they were passing. The rock went through the windshield striking Deputy Philip Dean in the face.

He lost control of his car, hitting several trees and then rolling several times, according to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy had some injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

The vehicle was described as a dark colored passenger car.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (859) 238-1220.

Danville is about 100 miles southeast of Louisville.