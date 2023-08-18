United Airlines pilot Kenneth Jones was cited for criminal mischief.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County Sheriff's deputies have cited a United Airlines pilot caught on video using an ax on a parking lot gate near Denver International Airport.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to the employee parking lot on Valley Head Street, south of the airport, on the afternoon of Aug. 2 on a report of a disturbance with weapons.

A man who worked at the lot told deputies he was in a shack near the parking gates when he saw a man later identified as 63-year-old Kenneth Jones striking one of the control arms with an ax, according to the report.

The report says the employee approached Jones, who ran away until he was stopped by the fence. The employee said Jones never threatened him with the ax but refused to drop it, so the employee pulled it from his hands.

Jones then ran across the street and behind a building and stayed in a field until Denver Police officers contacted him, according to the report.

The report says Jones told deputies he had "hit his breaking point." He said he was trying to leave but there were about six cars behind each of the three gates, so he took an ax from his parked car. He never specified that he struck the control arm, according to the report, but he said he was "trying to get rid of issues for everyone waiting." He also claimed he was not trying to run away when he ran to the field.

Jones was given a summons for misdemeanor criminal mischief and released. The lot manager estimated the damage at about $300.