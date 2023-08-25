INDIANAPOLIS — All 20 people who took part in an organized drug trafficking operation in Indianapolis have been sentenced, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.
The suspects received a total of 265 years in federal prison.
The final conviction was Richard Wells, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Here is a list of all the suspects and their sentences:
- Jennifer J. Baker, 41, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 21 years
- Jason Betts, 28, of Indianapolis — 20 years
- Aleshalia Boss, 43, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of fentanyl — 22 years
- Brittany Cocco, 33, of Indianapolis — unlawful use of a cellphone — time served
- Rick P. Coley, 36, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — 30 years
- David K. Duggar, 40, of Greenwood — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — 23 years
- Kenneth K. Fielder, 28, of Bloomfield — possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine — 4.5 years
- Stephen Grider, aka "Compton, 42, of Los Angeles — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 14 years
- Donta L. Hampton, 36, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 18 years
- Justin Helms, 43, of Spencer — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 4.5 years
- Colin Johnson, 30, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 5 years
- Brian McGee, 44, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years
- William K. Mosier, 43, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years
- Christina Pennington, 26, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 1.5 years
- Mar-Kel Sampson, 31, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 2 years
- Marco Uribe, 43, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years
- Asa Vetters, 32, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years
- Montez L. Wells, 32, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 20y ears
- Richard A. Wells, aka "Council," 30, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl — 30 years
- Carl T. Wilson, aka "Bud," 36, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years
“These criminals profited from peddling illegal drugs that destroy lives and families. The sentencing of the final defendant in this case closes the book on this criminal enterprise, preventing them from bringing further harm to the community," said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton.
Those sentenced were all part of a fentanyl trafficking organization that operated in the Indianapolis area from February 2019 through July 2021. The organization was led by Jason Betts, of Indianapolis, who coordinated bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl from Los Angeles and then distributing the drugs in Indianapolis.
The organization is believed to have distributed approximately 350 pounds of methamphetamine and 15 kilograms of fentanyl.