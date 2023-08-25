The sentences range between 1.5 years and 30 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — All 20 people who took part in an organized drug trafficking operation in Indianapolis have been sentenced, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

The suspects received a total of 265 years in federal prison.

The final conviction was Richard Wells, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Here is a list of all the suspects and their sentences:

Jennifer J. Baker, 41, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 21 years

Jason Betts, 28, of Indianapolis — 20 years

Aleshalia Boss, 43, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of fentanyl — 22 years

Brittany Cocco, 33, of Indianapolis — unlawful use of a cellphone — time served

Rick P. Coley, 36, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — 30 years

David K. Duggar, 40, of Greenwood — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — 23 years

Kenneth K. Fielder, 28, of Bloomfield — possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine — 4.5 years

Stephen Grider, aka "Compton, 42, of Los Angeles — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 14 years

Donta L. Hampton, 36, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 18 years

Justin Helms, 43, of Spencer — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 4.5 years

Colin Johnson, 30, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 5 years

Brian McGee, 44, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years

William K. Mosier, 43, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years

Christina Pennington, 26, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 1.5 years

Mar-Kel Sampson, 31, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 2 years

Marco Uribe, 43, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years

Asa Vetters, 32, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years

Montez L. Wells, 32, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 20y ears

Richard A. Wells, aka "Council," 30, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl — 30 years

Carl T. Wilson, aka "Bud," 36, of Indianapolis — conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — 10 years

“These criminals profited from peddling illegal drugs that destroy lives and families. The sentencing of the final defendant in this case closes the book on this criminal enterprise, preventing them from bringing further harm to the community," said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton.

Those sentenced were all part of a fentanyl trafficking organization that operated in the Indianapolis area from February 2019 through July 2021. The organization was led by Jason Betts, of Indianapolis, who coordinated bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl from Los Angeles and then distributing the drugs in Indianapolis.