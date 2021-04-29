You can own a piece of Dollywood! Surplus liquidation auction scheduled for May 8

The auction will have three buildings full of items used at Dollywood. They include goat wagons, wood barrels, Christmas decorations and classic cars.

When people visit Dollywood, they usually leave with good memories of time spent with family. Now they can take home a part of the theme park, too.

Officials said that Dollywood commissioned Bear Land Realty and Auction, along with Kennedy Real Estate and Auction, to liquidate a surplus of items in their warehouse. Many items are still new in boxes and others have been maintained, according to a release from officials. Several classic cars are also up for sale.

The cars include three models of T-Bird from as early as 1956, a 1929 Ford and a 1946 Ford Sedan. Buyers can also go home with a 1968 Chevelle or a 1976 Corvette.

The auction will also have water fountains, Christmas decorations, theme park decorations, antiques, goat wagons and old chicken coops. Officials said there are three buildings full of items up for sale.

The sale will be at 3173 Newport Highway in Sevierville. It starts on May 8 at 10 a.m.