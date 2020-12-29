Newest historic marker in Shelby Park neighborhood spotlights story of catholic nonprofit

The marker tells the story of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelby Park Neighborhood Association, along with the Louisville Historical League dedicated its seventh historic marker Monday afternoon.

The newest marker tells the story of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and its transition to a non-profit that provides multiple services and is based in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

It's also one of the oldest Roman Catholic lay organizations in the country.

The marker is located on the South Jackson side of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s property near the Open Hand Kitchen which is one of the many services the non-profit provides citywide.

The Kentucky Historical Society will designate Shelby Park as a separate State tour, the first Louisville neighborhood to do so, the organization said in a news release.

The Shelby Park Neighborhood Association is an incorporated non-profit.

Since 1949, the Kentucky Historical Marker, coordinated by Kentucky Historical Society, has allowed communities to illuminate Kentucky’s complex story with more than 2,400 markers.

