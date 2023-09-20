'I have been working at child advocacy centers for a long time': Kentucky woman advocates, helps protect our community's children

She said her favorite part about the job is “helping them find their voice and hopefully make their day a little bit better."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yamiley Antoine works to make the community better, one child at a time.

Known as the calming spirit when families face tough times, Antoine plays an important role as the director of Specialized Services and Forensic Interviewer for Family and Children's Place.

“Part of my job is to interview kids who have been through traumatic experiences, and the other part is I oversee the services of the child advocacy center here in Louisville," she said.

She’s been at Family and Children's Place for seven years. The nonprofit gives a voice to the youngest of victims who can't speak up for themselves. Antoine cares about their well-being and is there to assist a child in need and is passionate in what she does.

“I've always loved to work with kids; I have been working at child advocacy centers for a long time," she said. "I used to work at the Pikeville Child Advocacy Center. And then I moved here and I've always just loved what the FCP does and our mission.”

She said her favorite part about the job is “helping the kids that who unfortunately have been through traumatic experiences, helping them find their voice and hopefully make their day a little bit better."

"I'm incredibly fortunate to be in the position that I'm in to be able to help the kids that I help."

Antoine attended Transylvania University and graduate school at the University of Louisville where she got her masters in Social Work.

“I'm from Venezuela. I lived there until I was 13. And then my family and I moved to Kentucky,” she said.



Now, one brother lives in Lexington and her second brother lives in Spain. Her parents spend time in both countries to support their children.

Antoine is a wife and mother who spreads her love not only to her family, but to total strangers in need of assistance.



