Louisville Metro adds $2.5 million to utility relief fund aiding past due water bills

The funds are from allocation of American Rescue Plan dollars and Jefferson County residents who have fallen behind on water bills can apply for assistance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro is adding $2.5 million to its COVID-19 Utility Relief program to help residents who have fallen behind on Louisville Water and Louisville MSD bills due to the pandemic.

The funds will go into the Louisville Water Company's and MSD's Drops of Kindness program and outstanding balances must have occurred between March 16, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Qualifying customers can receive a one-time credit of up to $1,000 on their water bill and need to attest they have had a financial hardship during the pandemic.

“Many of the people being helped by our COVID-19 Utility Relief program have never fallen behind on their bills before the pandemic impacted their jobs and their hours,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “We are grateful that the ARP funding allows us to help them get back on track.”

Funding for this assistance comes from the Louisville’s first round of spending of its federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 Utility Relief program requires that those interested must have a residential account in Jefferson County, have a past-due balance sometime between March 16, 2020 – June 30, 2021, identify a pandemic based financial hardship and there is no income requirement to receive the credit.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.