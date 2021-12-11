Indiana veteran's car stolen from driveway on Veterans Day

Thursday, the day Bill Atkins reported his car stolen, also happened to be his 43rd wedding anniversary.

SALEM, Ind. — An Indiana veteran is looking for answers after he said his car was stolen from his driveway on Veterans Day.

It also happened to be Bill and Stephanie Atkins' 43rd wedding anniversary.

Bill's company, Temple and Temple On Time Trucking, gave him the day off to attend a Veterans Day ceremony, but when it was time to leave, much to Bill's surprise, his car wasn't in the driveway.

"I walked out the door to start my car and it wasn't sitting there," Bill said. "I know I drove it home last night."

Bill and Stephanie reported the stolen car to the Salem Police Department.

WHAS confirmed reports of the stolen vehicle Friday, but the police report wasn't complete when we called.

So far, the couple said they haven't had luck getting their 2006 white Chevy Impala back.

"If you want to use my car, come in and ask me," Bill said. "Maybe I'll let you borrow it, but just to come and take stuff. I'm not a fan of it."

Bill, a Vietnam-era vet, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974-1978.

"There's just no excuse for anyone to do this to anyone, veteran or otherwise," Stephanie said.

